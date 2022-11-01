Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.38 on Friday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
