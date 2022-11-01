Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.38 on Friday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.