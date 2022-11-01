KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $744,009.17 and $169,034.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,677,848 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,688,176.22722545. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00635978 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $180,348.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

