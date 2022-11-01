Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 507,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

