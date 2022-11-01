Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.98. 60,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

