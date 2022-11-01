Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 13.7%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.98. 8,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 357,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.