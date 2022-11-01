Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 13.7%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.98. 8,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 357,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.22.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
