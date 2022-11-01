Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 54,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

Kinross Gold Company Profile

NYSE KGC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 114,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,100,124. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

