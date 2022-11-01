Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Raised to €43.70

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.70 ($44.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Kion Group Price Performance

KIGRY stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

