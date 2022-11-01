Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KLBAY stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

