Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 153.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.