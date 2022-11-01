Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,090,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 385,942 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 286,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 708,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,160,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after buying an additional 221,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

