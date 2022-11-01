Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 72,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,316. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

