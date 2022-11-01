LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 62,734 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.17% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. 7,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,884. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.47%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

