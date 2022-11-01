LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 15,641 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,941 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after buying an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,662,937 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $77,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,774,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 12,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,245. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

