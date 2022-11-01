LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 4,511 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.5% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 121,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,129,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 28,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $283.53. 4,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.99. The company has a market cap of $178.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

