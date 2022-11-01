LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,759,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.19 on Tuesday, reaching $919.81. 10,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.62 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

