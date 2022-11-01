LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $10.96 Million Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of UiPath worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.37.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,460. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

