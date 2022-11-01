LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of UiPath worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,100 shares of company stock worth $3,332,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 84,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,067. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.