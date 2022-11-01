LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $12.59 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.96. 6,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,422. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.