LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.12% of ChargePoint worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ChargePoint by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 535,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 69,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

