LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,900 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.13% of GDS worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GDS by 33.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

