LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 17,835 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,735 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.70.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RKLB traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 5.20. 29,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,356. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.80 and its 200-day moving average is 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.