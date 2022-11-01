LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.05% of Farfetch worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Farfetch by 67.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,614,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

