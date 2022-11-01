LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 20,773 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,773 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 100,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.