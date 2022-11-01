LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 22,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Okta worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 530.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 21,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

