LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 225,821 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,821 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 153,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,100. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

