LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 225,821 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,821 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 153,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,049,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.28.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

