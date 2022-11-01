LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 240,024 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,024 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.19% of Upstart worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 65,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $355.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

