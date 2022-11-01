LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.07% of Zendesk worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 39.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 41.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 13,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

