LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,353 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 548,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $95.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

