LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Target Price to $34.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,989. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.