Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,199,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 91,033 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

