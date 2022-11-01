Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Given New CHF 54 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
Shares of LDGYY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
