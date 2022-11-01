Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Given New CHF 54 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of LDGYY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.