Lannett (LCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lannett Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
