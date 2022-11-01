Lannett (LCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

