Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 501 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

