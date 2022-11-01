Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

FLO stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.