Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 384,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 687.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

