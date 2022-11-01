Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 384,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 687.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
