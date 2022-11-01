Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of LSCC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

