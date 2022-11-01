Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

LRCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.