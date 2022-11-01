Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lear by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.82. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,774. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

