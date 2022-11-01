Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
