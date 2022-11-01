Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 1,349,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,283. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

