Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-$0.57 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 51,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,768. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

