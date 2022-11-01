Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

