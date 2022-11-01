Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 21st

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 175,696 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

