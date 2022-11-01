LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 13,168 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

