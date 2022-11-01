LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,783 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

