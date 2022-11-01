LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $325.28. The company had a trading volume of 227,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

