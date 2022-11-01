LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 60,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,651. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

