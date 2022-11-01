LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.