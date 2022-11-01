LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,759. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

